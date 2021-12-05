From Billie Eilish to Tony Bennett: who leads the nominations for the next edition of the Grammys

Old glories of popular music, recent pop and social media phenomena, along with a rising jazz star and R&B star who appears as an absolute favorite, are the protagonists in the race to the next edition of the Grammy Awards, which will be will take place on January 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Less than a week before the delivery of the Latin Grammys, the Recording Academy, the body in charge of organizing and choosing the winners of the annual ceremony that recognizes the best of Anglo music of the season, announced during the afternoon this Tuesday to the nominees for version 64 of the event.

And among the candidates, a Chilean: if last year was Camila gallardo (Cami) who surprised with a nomination for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, thanks to his album Monster (2019) -category that Fito Páez finally won-, this time it is the turn of Mon Laferte, who with his penultimate album, Six, compete in the category of Best Regional Mexican Music Album, along with Vicente Fernández, Natalia Lafourcade, Christian Nodal and Aida Cueva.

It will be her first time at this award and the only local representative of a ceremony where the Chilean presence, although historically scarce, begins to consolidate an upward trend for female artists in the country: in 2019, the saxophonist Melissa aldana He competed in Best Improvised Jazz Solo and since then two other colleagues have followed in his footsteps.

This female protagonism, which has been the tonic of the industry in recent years, also extends to the main categories of the 2022 Grammys, where most of the figures who lead the most stellar nominations are again women.

It is the case of singer-songwriter HER and rapper Doja Cat, both candidates for eight of the awards that will be delivered in January, including the three main ones: Record of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The first, thanks to his first LP, Back of my mindAlthough Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson – her real name – is far from being a novice in these competitions, and her confessional ballads in the R&B key have already earned her a dozen nominations and two gramophones in the last two years.

As for Doja Cat, it also accumulated Grammy nominations but this season it reappears with greater prominence and in much more important sections. A triumph and a validation from the industry for one of the biggest stars that the TikTok platform has generated, today turned into a singles machine for the charts in the United States.

HER at the Coachella festival. Photo: Amy Harris / Invision / AP File

And when it comes to female pop figures of recent years, two of the biggest recent revelations in English music are also favorites at the January ceremony. On the one hand, the popular Olivia rodrigo, 18-year-old former Disney star and author of the 2021 hit Drivers license, who thanks to the success of his debut album (Sour) and his colorful songs, of adolescent imagination and far from melodrama, aspires to seven awards. The same number of awards that your compatriot competes for Billie eilish, who at 19 is already a veteran in this event and with his second album, Happier than ever, hopes to repeat the landslide triumph she achieved in 2020, when she became the youngest singer to win the top three categories.

But he’s the jazz and R&B musician Jon batiste who, at least at the level of numbers, appears as the undisputed favorite of this edition of the event. Known for his role as leader of the backing band of Stephen Colbert’s popular late show, in addition to his collaborations with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Prince, Batiste had his moment of glory at the last edition of the Oscars, where he won the statuette for Best Original Music for an Animated Film Soulby Pixar.

Now, with his eighth album (We are) the musician appears with eleven nominations for the January Grammys, well above the rest of his colleagues in terms of nominations, including the main categories. It also follows closely Justin Bieber, with eight applications.

Jon Batiste with the Oscar in his hands. Photo: REUTERS.

A little further behind were figures such as Kanye West, with four, and Taylor Swift, with only one for Album of the Year for Evermore.

The nominations also made room for some old acquaintances on the scene. It is the case of the Swedes ABBA, who despite their enormous catalog and influence at its peak during the 70s and 80s, only today go for their first gramophone, as candidates for Record of the Year for I still have faith in you, one of the singles from the album that brought the quartet together after four decades.

Another historical one who goes for the great prizes is the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the last survivors of the golden age of the crooners, who at 95 years old is nominating for six awards thanks to his latest work with Lady Gaga, Love for sale. And the revered Jay Z, who appears in the race for two statuettes in the rap categories, has now become the artist with the most nominations in the history of the Anglo Grammy: 83 nominations, with which he surpasses the famous producer Quincy Jones, who was 80.

.