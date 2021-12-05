Fortnite – Epic gradually reveals the map of Chapter 3: So you can follow the news

This time it will not be the data miners or the leaks that will discover the map of the Fortnite Chapter 3. Epic Games has started an initiative in which the entire community is invited to participate to learn the details of the new island where we will play the games when the game is available again. A new area for games and adventures of which we already know a few details and in whose discovery we can participate.

What is known about the map of Fortnite Chapter 3?

At the time of publication of the news, barely 18% of the total area of ​​the new stage has been shown. However, there are already a few conclusions in this regard. We know that there will be three different biomes (at a minimum) made up of forest, snowy territory, and desert. Particularly interesting are the snow areas that promise to occupy more than 50% of the total territory of the new map. Not bad considering that the Christmas events will begin soon.

This is how the process of knowing the new Fortnite map progresses

In any case, it is a process of constant discovery that with every minute reveals new areas to us, and we can follow it live on the official page created by Epic Games for the previous to this Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

How to participate in the discovery of the new scenario

Any member of the community can collaborate in the discovery of new bits of the scene corresponding to Chapter 3 of Fortnite. To do this, all we have to do is use our social media accounts and publish any type of content with the tag #FortniteFlipped. In this way, the vision of the new island will gradually be unlocked until we can finally get a preview of the map. The records are posted from the following social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat

So far, Epic Games has not revealed what time Fortnite will be available again with Chapter 3. However, it is expected that it will work again on Sunday, December 5, in the early hours of the afternoon.