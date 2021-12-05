Fortnite challenges the community to unveil the new map

Fortnite has left us an epic chapter finale, although that means that we will probably not be able to enjoy the battle royale. But it is only a matter of time before he returns more and better: with a spectacular new season.

The map is for the moment a mystery, although from Epic Games they know that the players are eager to meet him and have proposed a collaborative challenge Through social networks that will allow to reveal little by little what will be the new appearance of the island.

Both through your twitter account and Fliptheisland, the website enabled for this purpose, encourage Fortnite fans to use the #FortniteFlipped hashtag and flip the profile and tweets. The latter is probably just a way of speaking, but the former is what they will theoretically quantify to reveal the map.

On the aforementioned website you can check the progress of the campaign. Thus, around 23:30 (Spanish peninsular time) on Saturday the community has already managed to reveal a tenth of what the map will be, so at this rate we will probably have it in full before the end of the weekend .

What we can see is a large snowy area in the northwestern part of the map in which there are both mountains and a large lake, which appears to have a frozen river at each end, as well as a cabin and a wooden pier.

The rest is, for the moment, pixelated, but we can intuit things. And it seems that a good part of the island is going to be covered by ice and in the rest we will have the traditional pastures and a desert area that could well be the one that reminded us of ostentatious Oasis in the advance trailer.

From Movistar eSports we will tell you all the news of the new chapter, but we encourage you to enter the web if you want to observe the map in detail as it unfolds and prepare to define your landing zones.