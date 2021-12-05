“For me, this is not Formula 1”

With Lewis Hamilton starting from first position and Max Verstappen third due to his mistake in the last corner of qualifying, there were many options that the paths of both drivers would cross during the race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and they finally did.

After several controversial movements between them and two red flags that stopped the race for a few minutes, Verstappen and Hamilton they found themselves midway through the race fighting for a victory that they both knew could prove crucial in the fight for the drivers’ world championship.

The first big controversy came at turn 1 on lap 37, when the Dutchman stuck out his elbows and pushed his biggest rival off the track, receiving orders from the team to give up the position. Verstappen wanted to do it before the finish straight to take advantage of the DRS and Hamilton collided with the rear of the RB16B, as the Mercedes did not expect such a sharp deceleration in that area of ​​the track.

Luckily for both, neither had to leave and they continued on the track. But the great victim was Verstappen, who received a five-second penalty for the maneuver in turn one, lost the first position and was also called to stewards after the grand prize.

As soon as he finished the race and with his nerves still on the surface, Verstappen was very clear and acknowledged that he did not coincide with the decisions that the authorities had made during the race.

“Yes, it was quite a bumpy race. A lot of things happened that I don’t entirely agree with, but it is what it is. I mean, at least I tried on the track, you know, give it my all. But I’m not sure. whether the tires would have lasted to the end. “

In reference to the controversial touch with Hamilton when he had to give up the position, this is what the Dutch driver said: “I slowed down. I wanted to let him pass, so I went to the right, but he did not want to overtake and then we touched. I really don’t understand what happened there. “

Finally, Verstappen received the award from fans of the ‘Driver of the day’ (best driver of the day) and took the opportunity to send a very hard and forceful message in the direction of the stewards, the FIA ​​and Formula 1.

“Fortunately the fans are clear about what racing is because what happened today is incredible. I am just trying to race and this sport these days is more about penalties than racing. For me this is not Formula 1”, concluded the Red Bull driver who will arrive in Abu Dhabi tied on points with Hamilton but with the lead in his possession for having more victories in the year.

