FOOLISHNESS: The Bayer Leverkusen board of directors responded forcefully to the version that places Carlos Acevedo in his club

During the week, in our country, there was a lot of talk about the possible landing of Carlos Acevedo at Bayer Leverkusen. Well, this Sunday, Simon Rolfes, sports director of the German club, ruled out this scenario.

“That we are getting another goalkeeper is absolute nonsense, it is simply not true”, was the forceful response of the leader, when the newspaper Bild He asked him about the reports that emerged in Mexico.

IN LEVERKUSEN THEY DENY WHAT ABOUT ACEVEDO

The note of Bild, supported by Rolfes’s statement, includes this sentence: “One thing is clear: Acevedo will not come to Leverkusen!” Considering they have Lukas Hradecky, Andrey Lunev, Niklas Lomb and Lennart Grill (on loan from Norway), it doesn’t make much sense for them to hit the market in search of a new goalkeeper.

The rumors that linked Lunev with Turkish football gave Acevedo’s version more strength, but everything seems to indicate that they will not visit Torreón for the Santos goalkeeper.

Be that as it may, we will have to be aware of what is coming in the next markets. If Carlitos continues to perform as he has been doing so far, it will surely not take long to attract the attention of a European club. Be it Bayer Leverkusen or someone else.

Undefeated data. Carlos Acevedo claimed ownership at Santos during the 2020/21 season. Jona Orozco left, he stayed. His opportunities were long in coming, so when they did arise, he didn’t miss them.

Did you know…? Carlos Acevedo has already been cited by the Mexican National Team. He could appear next week in a preparation match against Chile.