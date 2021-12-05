Flamengo player runs over and kills delivery rider in Brazil

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tragedy in Brazil. Flamengo defender Ramon Ramos Lima ran over a cyclist who worked as a delivery man for a famous application on Saturday night in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, in the preview of the match against Santos for the Brasileirao.

Unfortunately, the victim identified as 30-year-old Jonatas Davi dos Santos died on the way to the hospital. As detailed by the Brazilian media Globo Esporte, Ramos provided assistance to the delivery man, called an ambulance and waited for them to arrive at the place. The footballer testified before the authorities and was later released.

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, regretted what happened and said that the team is “very sad” for the accident, while ensuring that Ramos Lima has all their support.

“We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened. He is an exemplary player, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this it is obvious that we are going to provide all the support, “the manager, who was re-elected to his position this Saturday, told Globo Esporte.

Who is Ramon?

Ramon Ramos Lima is a 20-year-old Brazilian full-back who was trained in the Flamengo youth team, debuted in the First Division in 2018 and has played 38 games with Mengao, of which 24 have been in the current season.