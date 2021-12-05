Flamengo player runs over a cyclist and he dies

The Flamengo defender, Ramón Ramos Lira, ran over a food delivery man, who died when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital

BRAZIL — Ramon Ramos Lima, defender of Flamengo, starred in an accident on Saturday night in Barra de Tijuca. The side ran over a cyclist, who died on the way to the hospital.

The accident occurred on Avenida de las Américas, and the victim, identified as Jonatan David dos Santos, 30, was working on a well-known food delivery app.

Ramón Ramos, Flamengo defender, during a Brasileirao match. ESPN

According to the Brazilian media Globo Esporte, Ramos assisted the delivery man, immediately called an ambulance and waited at the scene for emergency services. After giving a statement at a police station, he was released.

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo LandimHe regretted what happened and said that the club is “very sad.”

“We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened. He is an exemplary player, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this it is obvious that we are going to provide all the support,” the manager told Globo Esporte.

Ramón made his debut in Primera in 2018 and has already played 38 games with the Fla shirt, 24 of them this season.