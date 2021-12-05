Find out how Madrid won two games in the same match

Those led by Simeone will face Madrid on the next date

Atlético de Madrid against Mallorca was the penultimate game of the day this Saturday, preceding the leader Real Madrid against Real Sociedad. Simeone’s men had a golden opportunity to win the next league game against Ancelotti’s.

Mallorca came to Wanda after beating Gimnástica Segoviana in the Copa del Rey (extension), while the mattress team came with morale through the roof after their win in Cádiz.

Diego Pablo Simeone would make several rotations thinking about the battle of Portugal to aspire to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The offensive plot would be occupied by Antoine Griezmann (one of the fixed ones) and Matheus Cunha, while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi and Ángel Correa would be from the game. In the case of the vermilion establishment, it would propose a really iron system with the aim of containing the attacks of the Madrilenians.

A madridista with another shirt would silence Wanda

The game was dominated by the rojiblancos, despite the bad news of Stefan Savic’s injury. The Atleti players tried to try their luck but without much luck, until in the second half Simeone changed the board to have Joao Felix for Antoine and Thomas Lemar for De Paul.

Cunha released the score that was later equaled by Franco Russo after an accurate header. Fate was infatuated that a Real Madrid player like Takefusa Kubo, who is on loan at Mallorca, silenced Wanda Metropolitano and snatched the three points, which would later be used by Madrid, who won their commitment in Anoeta.

The victory of Ancelotti’s team and the defeat of Simeone’s team at the hands of a Real Madrid player like Kubo can be considered a double victory for Chamartín’s team.

