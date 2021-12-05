Fight for a ticket to the final between León and Tigres that leaves four sent off

The confrontation caused three players to receive the red card, in the final stretch of the second leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2021

Technicians Miguel Herrera and Ariel Holan staged a row near the end of the second leg of the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament between León and Tigres, in which there were expelled from both teams.

The confrontation caused three players to receive the red card, in the final stretch of the second leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2021. Imago7

After Ángel Mena scored the second goal of the Lion At 84 minutes, which gave them a 2-1 advantage, on the benches the fight with the strategists began and from there everything arose.

Some players on the field and the bench were pushed and were even assistants to both teams, so the whistler took action for what happened.

The technical assistant received a red card from the Esmeraldas Nelson Sebastián Maz and Osvaldo Rodríguez, while by those of the UANL one of the assistants of Miguel Herrera and player Luis Quiñones, who had already come out of exchange.

The result favored León, to reach the final of the Apertura 2021, in an intense game that in the end left four sent off due to the confrontation that originated in the benches.