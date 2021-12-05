Félix Gómez: 10 things you can’t live without to be one of the most stylish men in the world

It is no secret to anyone that Felix gomez it is one of the most elegant men in our country, a quality that is neither created nor can be taught, you simply have it or not, and the actor is one of those privileged ones who possess it. But What little details make up that exceptional personality trait? Far from what it may seem, no fancy items are required, just being genuine. The Sevillian is proof of this and he demonstrates it by teaching us the essentials of his day to day.

An elegant man is a man of his time, who cares about himself and about being cultivated inside and out. It all starts with a Herschel backpack in a blue tone, a color to which he feels especially linked, and within it we find certain objects that accompany him tirelessly in his day-to-day life. To begin with, the work script that is developing. In this case, the one with the play A love story , by Alexis Michalik (until December 19 at Teatros del Canal, Madrid). Why is the text always on top of it? “Because the work of a character is not something that ends, new things always come up. Being in the text, with the text, with the character helps me ”, he confesses.

There are also books, small details from childhood that add an extra noteworthy nostalgia, even a lot of food brought with class and in a practical way –nuts, proteins, dehydrated fruit… all well compartmentalized– to survive their marathon days of sports: “ Crossfit is a sect, I’m in it and we have to assume it, ”he says with a laugh. “Wherever I go, when I’m assigned to shoot or I’m on tour, The first thing I look for is a box where I can train. That’s why the crossfit shoes It is not that they are essential, they are very essential, and I always wear the Reebok Nano ”.

Reaching the bottom of Félix Gómez’s backpack we find his wireless headphones to constantly listen to music or podcast: “Each character has a different soundtrack and I have become fond of podcasts because they keep me a lot of company and help me to continue looking for inspiration in other places.” And there is also your favorite Tom Ford fragrance, which reveals his interest in aesthetics. “I always wear a blue shirt with meBecause it saves you from many events, I feel more handsome, more confident, with more fun… ”, explains the actor. “The first time I wore it was by Hugh Grant in Notting hill. In the meeting with Julia Roberts, in that image where he throws the juice on her, Hugh Grant is wearing a blue shirt and white pants, and I thought ‘hey, that guy is cool’, and I copied the look ”.

