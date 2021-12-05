Fantastic Four: Emily Blunt and Jon Krasinski in Disney’s crosshairs for Sue Storm and Reed Richards

The news has leaked that Emily Blunt and Jhon Krakanski are in negotiations with Disney to enter the MCU embodied in the most popular marriage of Marvel; we speak, of course, of Susan Storm and Reed Richards, better known as the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic.

Both would star in the reboot from Fantastic Four, a film of which Marvel has not given more details in addition to being directed by Jon Watts, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU, although it is rumored that this film could reach theaters in mid-2023.

Both Emily Blunt and her husband Jhon Krakanski have had not exactly fruitful relationships with Marvel, although Disney has not given up in its efforts to get them as actors in its productions. Blunt, for example, was the biggest candidate to give life to the character of Black Widow, a role that the actress finally rejected due to the commitment she had acquired with the film Gulliver’s Travels.

On the other hand, Krakansi auditioned to play Captain America in his first solo movie, although the producer ended up opting for Chris Evas. According to the source of Geekosity (a Marvel Studios executive who preferred to leave his identity anonymous), the reason why this pair of actors is sought to play Sue and Reed Richards in Fantastic Four is the following:

“[Emily Blunt] Not only is she the most popular choice to bring Susan to life, but she is perfect to play the role, as she is an outstanding actress who would bring seriousness to the character. Add your real life spouse [como Reed Richards] It would be the icing on the cake. “

Other options for Fantastic Four?

However, if the couple does not accept, Marvel Studios has considered as a second choice to play Sue Storm to Jennifer Lawrence, known for her work on the film series that began with The Hunger Games. Likewise, the production company has begun to search for the actor who will play the Mole Man, the first antagonist of the Fantastic Four that we met in the comics.

And you, what do you think of this couple of artists embodying two of The Fantastic 4?

