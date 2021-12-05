Famous people who beat cancer



Famous people who beat cancer

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian actress confessed that, when she was 28 years old, she suffered thyroid cancer. After a prompt surgical intervention and subsequent treatment, Sofía Vergara managed to defeat this disease.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro was diagnosed in 2003 with prostate cancer from which he fully recovered with appropriate treatment. Early detection of the cancer was very important as it was in its early stages when it was found.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Hugh jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has undergone skin cancer surgery up to six times. In 2017 he himself confirmed an intervention for a basal cell carcinoma. “Thanks to the frequent medical examinations and some incredible doctors, everything is fine,” he said through his social networks.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Christina Appplegate

Breast cancer was also diagnosed in actress Christina Applegate. She added her illness when her fight had already taken several steps and she was recovering from a double mastectomy that she underwent on the recommendation of doctors.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ewan McGregor

“You have to be very careful when you spend a lot of time in the sun,” said actor Ewan McGregor on the BBC. He said it after a cancerous mole that was under his right eye had been removed.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Anastacia

Up to two occasions the singer Anastacia has been diagnosed with breast cancer. One with 35 years, in 2003, and another ten years later. After that, he underwent a double mastectomy.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Michael C. Hall

In 2010, the protagonist of ‘Dexter’ had to face Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer of the immune system. After harsh treatment, Michal C. Hall overcame the disease.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

For the protagonist of ‘Veep’, humor became her main ally to overcome this disease. “I remember when I had to undergo chemotherapy treatment, I would lock myself up with my friends to laugh non-stop. That was good for me, “said the actress in Vanity Fair. Today, the actress continues to fight against breast cancer.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Lance Armstrong

In 1996, the American ex-cyclist was diagnosed with testicular cancer and metastasis to the lungs and brain. Although the prognoses were not very favorable, the athlete won the battle after surgery and subsequent chemotherapy treatment.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Minogue Kylie

The Australian singer suffered from cancer when she was 36 years old. After undergoing harsh treatment, he won with the support of his own, among whom was his partner at the time, actor Olivier Martínez.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Melanie Griffith

Skin cancer has also affected Melanie Griffith. In mid-2018, the actress communicated to her social media followers a second surgical intervention on her nose. “Bandaged again after dermabrasion, the final step in repairing skin cell cancer that has already been removed.”

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Olivia Newton-John

The unforgettable Sandy Olsson from ‘Grease’ has had to cope with cancer since the early 1990s. Breast cancer and spinal metastases have been the main battles of an optimistic and tireless fighter Olivia Newton-John.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Michael Douglas

In 2010, actor Michael Douglas began a battle with diagnosed throat cancer that he emerged victorious from. Eight weeks of chemotherapy, radiation and 20 kilos less, Douglas seems to be fully recovered from this disease.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson also suffered from breast cancer. After being diagnosed, the actress and wife of Tom Hanks, decided to undergo a double mastectomy and a subsequent breast reconstruction.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Sheryl crow

Singer Sheryl Crow recounted her experience with cancer in the foreword to a book: ‘Kris Carr Crazy Sexy Cancer Tips’. One of the “most difficult stages of her life”, as she herself has assured, but which fortunately had an early detection of breast cancer that led her to undergo a mastectomy.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Kathy bates

Kathy Bates’ battle with cancer runs in the family. «My mother and my niece had cancer; my aunt died because of it ”, the actress assured in the past. In 2003, a tumor was detected in his ovaries and, in 2012, he was diagnosed with breast cancer, which led him to undergo a double mastectomy.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Edie falco

The iconic Carmela Soprano had to face, in 2003, the diagnosis of breast cancer that she did not make public until a year later. Fortunately, he managed to win the battle against the disease.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Shannen doherty

The actress of series such as’ Beverly Hills, 90210 ‘or’ Charmed ‘(‘ Charmed in Spain and ‘Hechiceras’ in Latin America) confessed, at the beginning of 2020, a new battle against breast cancer. His main supports, his partner, Kurt Iswarienc, and his mother.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Cynthia nixon

The actress of ‘Sex and the City’ (‘Sex in New York’ in Spain and ‘Sex in the city’ in Latin America) has suffered from breast cancer. His tireless fight has become an inspiration for many people who suffer from this disease.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Cobie smulders

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actress underwent several interventions when she was 25 years old to overcome ovarian cancer. Five years later, she confessed to USA Today: “I believe that cancer has made me a better person, a better mother and a person capable of taking better advantage of all the good things in life. In addition, this disease has made a gift: to be able to be grateful to be still alive and to be here to tell about it ».

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

20/20 SLIDES

Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker