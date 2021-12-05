F1 2021: Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, live: Result at the time of the Formula 1 car race

11:00 We are half an hour after the race starts and this is how you live these moments from the Jeddah track. The nerves begin to increase!

10:50 | And since we walk with statements, after the crash against the barrier that prevented him from taking pole position, Max verstappen He also spoke: “The return was there; the car is quite fast”

Czech words

10:40 | After the Qualy, Czech Prez He recognized an improvement in his drive in Q1 and Q2, but also a flaw in the strategy for Q3. Here is everything the Mexican pilot said.

10:30 | This is the whole paddock of the Formula 1 reminding Sir Frank Williams, a motorsport legend who passed away a few days ago. Rest in peace.

10:20 | It’s true Fernando … We all had your reaction yesterday. So we all stayed when Verstappen on the track was doing his last lap in search of pole position … well, we know what happened !.

10:10 | While one was only punished, another was not. Helmut Marko, a Red Bull advisor, is upset since Hamilton was called to testify by the stewards for ignoring a double yellow flag. This also happened with Max Verstappen, but in Qatar. Anyway, the resolution was that Hamilton had no punishment, while Verstappen did. So things!

What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race in Jeddah this Sunday?

10:00 | Just over an hour before the start of the race, we remind you what time it can be enjoyed in different parts of the world. In Mexico start at 11:30 am, in Colombia at 12:30 and in Argentina at 14:30.

What does Verstappen need to be a champion today?

9:50 | This is very important. How could Max Verstappen be crowned today? The net I see it difficult for it to happen today but F1 tweeted this information. For Max to be a champion, he needs the combinations presented below. Do you think they happen?

9:40 | Be careful here. After the Verstappen crash in the last part of Qualy, the Dutch driver was expected to have to change the gearbox due to the impact, this would bring him a penalty with several places on the starting grid, however, it was announced that said change would not be necessary, so start from third place.

9:30 | Everything was ready for the Qualy. In her, Checo Prez starred in Q1 and Q2 with the best times for the first and the second best for the second, however, in Q3 he could not follow this path for a tire problem and after not leaving so that Max Verstappen would not be there, the Mexican was in fifth place. In turn, the drama was lived with Max who was about to stay with pole, but a touch with the fence prevented him. So Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Leclerc and Checo will start in the first five positions.

Chronicle: Verstappen on the verge of taking pole position from Hamilton

9:20 | And in the last practice done yesterday, Red Bull seemed to wake up.Verstappen kept the best time, while Checo Prez climbed to third place. Among them, Lewis Hamilton. Bottas it was up to sixth place thanks to the appearance of the two cars of Alpha tauri, a squire that could be of great help to Red Bull on Sunday.

Chronicle: Red Bull imposes conditions in FP3

9:10 | By practice 2 … Mercedes totally took over the track at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Once again Hamilton was the best, although now Bottas took second place and Pierre Gasly appeared with the third fastest time. By the way, Max Verstappen finished fourth and Czech ninth in a session that ended with the Charles Leclerc shock.

Chronicle: Mercedes, unbeatable in Free Practice 2 of the Saudi Arabian GP

9:00 | How about we quickly check everything that happened over the weekend of the Saudi Arabian GP? Well, let’s start with the free practice 1, where Hamilton and Verstappen will advance what will be their fight on the track in Jeddah. Checo Prez, meanwhile, will be eleventh.

Chronicle: Hamilton and Verstappen fly in Free Practice 1

Friends of BRAND Claro. The moment of truth is coming from Saudi Arabia. The workouts are over, the tests are over and after a dramatic classification … it’s race time! The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix arrives at his last day with the most important thing, the race that define the winning driver and, in one of those … the world champion? That remains to be seen, for now I remind you that I i’m gael gonzlez and I will have the pleasure of taking to you all the actions that occur with Mercedes and its pilots Lewis Hamilton-Valtteri Bottas, as well as with Red bull with Checo Prez and Max Verstappen, all from the Jeddah Circuit. Without further ado .. GET STARTED!

