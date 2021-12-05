Exatlón México: Heliud Pulido reacts badly due to the ELIMINATION of Alan

Heliud Polished the news that Alan Mendoza would be the next eliminated from the fifth season of the Exatlon Mexico.

According to spoiler accounts, the former player of the UNAM Pumas will lose the Elimination Duel this Sunday, December 4, 2021.

In social networks they say that Jahir Ocampo and Emilio Rodríguez will be the other two sentenced, but they will continue to participate in the popular reality show on TV Azteca.

The athlete known as ‘Black Panther’ reacted on his official Twitter account: “Not true! Tell me it’s not true about the Man Without Rhythm! ”He wrote.

Heliud Polished wanted to Alan Mendoza will win the Exatlon Mexico

The canoeist wanted the footballer to arrive until the last weeks and win the million pesos that are at stake, but apparently that will no longer be possible.

It is not 100 percent confirmed that Alan Mendoza will be the next eliminated, as it was also said that Tanya Núñez and Antonio González would leave this week.

The player who began his career with the UNAM Pumas entered the fifth season of Exatlón México after having played with the Bravos de Juárez from 2020 to 2021.

He also played with the Dorados de Sinaloa (2016-2017), with the Rayos del Necaxa (2016), with the Venados de Mérida (2015-2016) and with the Toros de Celaya (2019-2020).

Heliud Pulido returned to the beaches of the Dominican Republic to participate in the second game of the Legends against those of the New Generation.

But he could stay to reinforce the Guardians, who in the last days were outmatched by the Conquerors.

