Exatlón México: Heliud Pulido reacts badly due to the ELIMINATION of Alan

Heliud Polished the news that Alan Mendoza would be the next eliminated from the fifth season of the Exatlon Mexico.

According to spoiler accounts, the former player of the UNAM Pumas will lose the Elimination Duel this Sunday, December 4, 2021.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker