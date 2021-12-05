Europe turned into ‘no place’

In the 1990s the anthropologist Marc Augé he coined the concept of ‘no places’ which, since then, has played a great role in the field of social analysis. The ‘no place’ is an anonymous space, impersonal and interchangeable, in which it is not possible to generate ties, develop an identity or put down roots. They are places devoted to pure functionality, disinterested in any sense. The clearest examples of ‘no places’ would be supermarkets, airport terminals, large hotel chains or rest areas. Transit spaces that guarantee not only anonymity but also solitude.

When they appeared, largely as a consequence of the expansion of the market society, they were a novelty. There were ‘places’ and there were ‘no places’, although Marc Augé already intuited that the appearance of these scenarios surely pointed to a certain tendency towards social depersonalization. After all, in the ‘places’ one generates ties and meaning, and takes root, but all this is accompanied by obligations and expectations. In community life there is warmth and affectionOf course, but one has to be willing to deal with the looks of others, and their demands, as well. Human relationships are a shelter, of course, but they can also be a nuisance. And the anthropological model that prevails in Europe at this time advocates an idea of ​​personal freedom characterized by the absence of ties, obligations and commitments.

Italian press cover, celebrating the change of criteria of the EU

From that perspective, the ‘not places’ are the ideal space for this way of understanding freedom. And, given the obsession of our contemporaries with the offense and not hurting anyone for nothing or nothing, the anonymity of impersonality seems the best way to avoid conflicts. Where no principle is stated, and no truth is proclaimed, it seems that no one can be bothered. As in an airport terminal, the only rules are those that guarantee the operability of the space thus conceived, and if in liberal Europe the basic rule was tolerance and respect, in today’s Europe what rules is equidistance: anything goes and, in addition, everything is worth the same. And let no one think of suggesting anything else because immediately a legion of indignant professionals will jump out, ready to lynch.

Masochistic fostering

In fact, some of this seems to throb in the ‘inclusive’ report that the European Union had produced to give ‘inclusive’ guidelines to European officials. You know, that document that encouraged us to congratulate ‘the holidays’, thus in the abstract, instead of ‘Christmas’, lest someone be upset. The Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli It has recognized that the guidelines – which were never a ban – may deserve to be revised for a finer spin, so the document has been withdrawn. But what is relevant is the naturalness with which the current European Union assumes the renunciation of what has been, and still is, in the name of a rather masochistic foster care idea.

Social ties and dependent family relationships are problematized as obstacles to freedom

The report, still withdrawn, is important because it rains when it is wet. That is to say, contrary to what may seem due to the scandal unleashed, it is not something really new, but the logical consequence of the path that the European Union has taken since it decided erase your Christian roots from your Constitution. And since he decided to assume, in a more spectacular than sincere way, but in no case in a harmless way, that kind of ritual of collective self-flagellation for the sins of his historical past. We are obsessed with our ‘ideal moral weight’, to use the dietary simile, and we want to see ourselves in the mirror without moral blemish, just as we dream of ourselves without a gram of fat.

The erasure of identity and social ties has been imposed on us as an ideal path in two different ways. The most current today is of a social democratic matrix, it arises in Sweden and is very graphically portrayed in the documentary The Swedish theory of love (2015). In this way, we see how social ties and dependent family relationships are problematized as obstacles to freedom, and, to solve this, an immense public welfare machinery is generated that guarantees that each citizen can manage alone without having to ask for help from nobody. Of course, nobody is forced to do anything, but the result is a society of atomized beings, lonely gonads, disconnected, sad and deprived of affection. This path makes the uncompromising defense of personal individualism compatible with absolute dependence on the State, since it is precisely that perfect protective State that guarantees that solitary freedom.

Between the state and the market

The other way would be the ultra-liberal one, which would have its most stark incarnation in the character of the broker Gordon gecko from Wall street (1987), the film by Oliver stone. As much as a certain left wants to present this model as the dominant one in our societies, this diagnosis is very implausible. In fact, it is absolutely incompatible with the overwhelming conviction of our citizens – the highest in Europe – that the state must solve their problems.

But, one way or another, the result is a redefinition of the European public space as a great depersonalized space in which the only rules that count are those of money. We have all experienced the apparent freedom of moving around a mall without being disturbed or asked what you want, but at the end of the tour the feeling is empty, because it has not been possible to settle anything in that space, no experience. What does not happen in that small store that you go to regularly and where you can build a certain relationship of familiarity with the clerk, as long as you are willing to listen to him, recognizing him as a human being, and not as a mere intermediary in a business. Commercial transaction.

With each fearful proclamation that it is better not to say anything so as not to offend, we are raising the cold walls of a society understood as pure transit space

Two films illustrate us about the unsatisfactory reality of ‘non-places’ and we should keep them in mind in these moments of drift towards depersonalization. One of them is Up in the air (2009) of Jason reitman. The protagonist, George Clooney, is a good example of the neoliberal topic, because, not by chance, his job consists of managing massive company layoffs, for which he travels from one place to another, without settling anywhere. It is an executive arm proud of its independence and its absence of ties to any person or place. However, on one of the trips he has a casual relationship with a woman, one more sample of sex without commitment, which, against prognosis, is repeated until it generates in him the need for a more stable relationship. When he finally decides to take the step and change his life, he discovers that she is already married and has a family, a circumstance that he concealed from him. She always had a haven to turn to, and to which she will not give up.

The other movie is The terminal (2004) of Steven spielberg, with Tom Hanks as the protagonist. It is based on the true story of the Iranian refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who, for bureaucratic reasons, was trapped in the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, unable to enter France, or travel anywhere, for 18 years, between 1988 and 2006. Spielberg recreates everyday life in an airport, a place that is conceived as a space of passage, not as a territory of existence, and makes us partakers of the extraordinary difficulty of the challenge. In the end, the character of Tom Hanks makes friends and creates a certain affective space, but, in practice, his life has been suspended, relegated to a stage close to survival, like a Robinson crusoe surrounded by people, but no less alone.

Well, with each resignation to a common history, to ties linked to specific traditions, with each fearful proclamation that it is better not to say anything so as not to offend, we are raising the cold and impersonal walls of a society understood as ‘no place’, as a pure space for transit and exchange. For this reason, apparently small things are important, since it is precisely the details that personalize the spaces. So, without complexes or qualms, I wish you a ‘Merry Christmas’.