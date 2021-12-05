Estrada Ferreiro disdains elected councilors of Culiacán: PAN

Sinaloa.- The councilor elect of the PAN, Sadol Osorio Porras, denounced the lack of interest and no communication of the mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro for those who will integrate the Cabildo of Culiacán, who asked to work in a coordinated manner and have interaction within three days of the protest.

In a document delivered to the municipal president on October 25, Osorio Porras stated that they have not assigned him a liaison or interlocutor with whom they could have interaction for the taking of protest next Sunday.

“In the same way, I consider that valuable time has been lost for the realization of work tables, meetings that could have been carried out with different sectors, organizations, associations, chambers, foundations, with citizens, among others, among others, with which it could have enriched a very ambitious municipal plan as Culiacán needs it, “he said.

In the request, you are asked to “tell us the details and logistics of the event of the protest, through you or a collaborator, that the day, time and place be indicated, if it will be public or private, ai we will have the right to a guest, “he added.