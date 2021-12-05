Emma Watson: More than Hermione!

Emma Watson turns 31, so we take a look at her career in and out of acting.

When they mention the name of Emma Watson It is almost impossible not to remember her because of the character that she embodied for 10 years in the saga of Harry PotterHer performance as Hermione brought her worldwide recognition, but not everything in the actor’s life has revolved around that role.

Well, in addition to her acting career, Watson also serves as an activist: being an ambassador of the Goodwill of the UN Women, and promoter of the feminist movement HeForSheIn addition, within the world of fashion, he has participated with brands such as Burberry, Lancome and Chanel.

So today on your 31st birthday, Fanny Llamas, Fatima Martinez and Susana diaz they review their career in and out of acting.

The beginning

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, was born on April 15, 1990 in Paris, France. Daughter of Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, two English lawyers, she lived in her native country until she was 5 years old, where the separation of her parents led her to England, specifically in Oxfordshire, where she lived with her mother.

At the age of six he discovered his passion for acting, began his studies at the Stagecoach Theater Arts from Oxford, in which he participated in different plays, such as: Arthur: The Young Years, The Happy Prince and Alice in Wonderland.

In 2000 the auditions for harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone They began, and the people in charge of the casting, found Emma through her drama teacher at the school in Oxford, who at the age of 9 dazzled with her impeccable security, a situation that gave her the role of Hermione granger in the film adaptation of the literary phenomenon of JK Rowling.

It should be noted that during the filming of the feature films, Watson and his two co-stars received classes with a private tutor, which helped him obtain his General Certificate of Secondary Education, achieving Eight A + (the highest note) and two TO of the ten subjects. The following year he received four TO on your advanced level exams in English, Geography, Art, and Art History.

For 10 years she played this character who made her famous worldwide, but outside the magical world, Watson has continued to demonstrate her excellent acting abilities in various projects.

Far from Harry Potter

Watson’s first work outside of the Harry Potter it was in the tv movie: Ballet Shoes, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by the writer Noel streatfeild, where I play Pauline Fossil, the eldest of the three main sisters who are adopted by an eccentric explorer: Professor Gum, who later disappears, leaving the young women to their fate.

After this film, the actress would do one of her most notable jobs through The advantages of being invisible, a film where he would give life to Sam and share the leading role with Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman, the latter a shy and marginalized young man who writes a series of letters to an unidentified person, in which he addresses issues such as friendship, family conflicts, first dates, sex or drugs.

A year later he would have participation in The Bling Ring, a drama based on a true story directed by Sofia coppola, but her return to the mainstream would be until 2015, where she would be selected to give life to Bella in the live action from Beauty and the Beast (2017). For this project the interpreter had to reject other opportunities such as making an appearance in the film Lalaland (2016) of Damien Chazelle, where he was to play the main character: Mia Dolan.

Recently, we got to see her in the new adaptation of Little women in charge of Greta gerwig, where he gave life to Meg March.

Outside of acting

Leaving aside acting, Emma has also focused on activist projects: on September 20, 2014 at the headquarters of United Nations, New York, Watson in her role as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, gave a speech that stated that no country in the world has fully achieved gender equality, encouraging women and men to fight for “a movement for freedom” called HeForShe.

HeForShe is an initiative of UN Women, which seeks that all voices are heard equally around the world, since each contribution is essential to achieve gender equality.

Watson is a graduate of English Literature, passionate about culture and promoter of social spheres, so she decided to commit to the dissemination of feminism by creating a virtual reading club called: Our Shared Shelf. Emma commented that this club is not only for women, but also for men.

The first work that Emma chose for this club was My Life on the Road, from Gloria Steinem, which revolves around a story of personal growth, but also recommended books like Persepolis from Marjane satrapi, Women Who Run with Wolves from Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Vagina monologues from Eve ensler, Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race from Eddo-Lodge Reni, Heart Berries from Terese Marie Mailhot and Good and mad, from Rebecca traister.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what do you think of the career in and out of acting for Emma Watson?