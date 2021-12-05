Emily Blunt will appear in the new version of Marvel’s Fantastic Four; look what your role will be

TO as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) continues to grow with movies in theaters and now with television productions for Disney +, rumors have been created about films that still do not have their casts confirmed, such is the case of the new production of Fantastic 4 at the hands of Marvel, which has speculated the incorporation of one of the most acclaimed actresses of Hollywood, Emily Blunt, although so far, there is nothing confirmed. For now, a release date for the new reboot of Fox’s superheroes has not been established, the only thing that is known is that it will be led by Jon Watts, director of the new trilogue of Spider-man

What would Emily Blunt do in Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

So far, there is nothing confirmed about the incorporation of this acclaimed actress to the MCU, but the rumors that circulate on social networks speak that Blunt could be part of the Richards family, specifically in the role of Susan Storm, character whose main power is invisibility. First-hand, it is believed that the actress has already rejected the role due to scheduling problems, but certainly, things could change in the future.

Remember that Emily Blunt was the first actress considered to fill the role of Black Widow, but that also due to scheduling problems he had to reject, falling this character into the hands of Scarlett Johannson. It will be the second time that Emily has turned down a Marvel role due to scheduling problems, so it is expected that both parties work together to reach an optimal contract for the first time.

When is the new Marvel movie released?

After Marvel’s first foray into the television with series like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, projects that were a resounding success on the Disney + platform, Marvel continues its expansion in the MCU, and it is that the next film to be released in theaters is indeed Black Widow, next July 9. This new feature film delves into the character represented by Scarlett Johannson alone and in her confrontation against Task Master, who possesses the ability to copy certain powers of some Avengers

During this 2021 we still have more premieres of feature films produced by Marvel, exactly three, the first of them, scheduled for the next September 3 will be the arrival in theaters of Shang-Chi, in which for the first time a plot focuses on a Asian hero. The second of these, next to release the November 5 only in cinemas, I know about The Eternals, directed by the winner at Oscar for Best Director, Chlo Zhao for your participation in Nomadland. By the end of the year, there will be perhaps the most anticipated film of the year, the third installment of Spider-Man, No Way Home, to hit theaters next December 17, with an addition that gave much to talk about among fans of the arachnid, such as the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

Who is Emily Blunt?

Emily Blunt is an actress born in London on February 23, 1983, that throughout its almost 20 years of career has been nominated for a total of six Golden Globes, being creditor to one for their participation in ‘Gideon’s Daughter’, TV movie released in 2005. In addition, Blunt is known for her participation in large productions such as Sicario, The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, Looper Mary Poppins Returns and most recently, A Quiet Place, co-acting and under the direction of her husband John Krasinski, whom she married in 2010 and currently has two children.

