Elizabeth Olsen to star in Nicole Kidman series

Our Wanda, Elizabeth Olsen, is ready to star in a new series and this time one from HBO Max that also has an all-star team behind the camera.

Olsen will be the protagonist of Love and death, the series based on the true story of the Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Olsen will play Montgomery and the show is inspired by the book “ Evidence of Love: A True Suburban Passion and Death Story ”and a collection of Texas Monthly articles (“ Love and Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II ”), Variety reports.

Love and death comes from writer and executive producer David E. Kelley who is teamed with Nicole Kidman as executive producer alongside Per Saari for Blossom Films. And Lesli Linka Glatter on board to direct, as well as producing with Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno also serving as executive producers. All with Lionsgate Television for HBO Max.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town culminating in a terrible act of violence,” explained Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max. “We are delighted to partner with David, Lesli, Nicole and Per and we are incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Recall that David E. Kelly and Nicole Kidman previously collaborated on the Emmy and Golden Globes winning series “Big Little Lies.” And this is now the second high-profile project on the Candy Montgomery case announced, as Elisabeth Moss will play Montgomery in the limited series “Candy,” which is currently in development on Hulu.