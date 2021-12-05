Dwayne Johnson surprises with his appearance in Fortnite

Mexico. Fortnite becomes the fashion game among gamers and as if that were not enough, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” surprises with its appearance within the video game.

In several news portals it is reported that the latest Fortnite event shows “The Rock” as a revelation, it also makes its fans enter a new map of the video game.

Several celebrities lately are appearing in video games that are a worldwide fad and now it is the turn of the famous Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, something that video game fans liked.

Fortnite has summoned millions of players around the world and in that way it becomes one of the most important games today and even in the history of video games.

But now “The Rock” becomes the new Fortnite strategy and this weekend Fortnite held a live event within its classic Battle Royale game mode, where at the end of a countdown it rang an alarm that heralded a new world.

“The Rock” made its appearance in the animated world and according to information on various news portals, season one of Fortnite chapter 3 is expected to arrive in the next few days.

As a preview, it is highlighted that a new skin of the Spider-Man character, in addition to new functions and abilities within the game system such as sliding on the floor and swinging on the structures, among other novelties of the battle pass, will be included.