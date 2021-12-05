Dwayne Johnson reveals why he got into a fight with Vin Diesel

Universal Pictures | Universal Pictures



Although the franchise of Fast and Furious It is synonymous with action and adventure, it is also very focused on the family relationships of its characters, so it was a big surprise when it became known that two of the biggest stars had a fight on the set.

The dispute between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel was revealed in 2016, when The Rock uploaded a post to Instagram where he said that some member of the cast was not professional and in some scenes his anger was not acted out, because he was angry at a certain person.

Much was speculated who Johnson was talking about, since since he made his franchise debut with fast Five he had appeared in subsequent installments, without making his anger at any other actor very apparent. Then it became known that it was against Vin Diesel.

It was even revealed that the situation between them was so tense that Dwayne Johnson demanded to record all his scenes without Diesel being present, so they no longer shared the camera at the same time.

The Rock with its character of agent Luke Hobbs moved away from the main saga and had its spin-off Hobbs and shaw in 2019, but recently the actor spoke again about the dispute he had with the star of Fast and Furious.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor opened up about several important issues in his career and explained the fight he had with Diesel on set, in addition to revealing that he was not the only one who was upset by the attitudes of the also producer of the films. films.

After his Instagram posts where he launched against Diesel, La Roca said that many of the staff members and other actors thanked him for speaking out and telling the truth about Diesel’s bad attitudes.

“Each member of the production found their way to me and thanked me quietly or sent me a note.”

The relationship between the two stars had been broken at that time, so La Roca chose to talk with Diesel in his dressing room, while they were filming the eighth film in the franchise, and both agreed that their professional relationship was over.

“It really became very clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And I agreed to leave (the subject) there. I wish you the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies that you do without me. “

With this revealed, it is almost a fact that the bad relationship between the two actors leaves Dwayne out of the main saga of the films, limiting himself to a possible sequel to his spin-off.

What do you think of the fight between these two great stars? Leave us your opinion and if you would like Luke Hobbs to return in any of the following main films of the franchise.

