DT dies of heart attack when effusively celebrating a last-minute goal

Amazing history! Adham El-Selhadar, the technical director of a team of Egyptian second division football, died celebrating with euphoria the goal of his team that gave him the victory in the last minute of the game.

It was compensation time and the goal came, so he celebrated with great emotion, so much that it gave him a heart attack, so the victory of El-Magd SC in view of El-Zarqa it became a tragedy.

With the victory, his team approached the seventh position of the general table by adding 14 points, but now they are in mourning.

El-Selhadar collapsed when he screamed the goal on the sidelines of the bench, and despite prompt medical attention, his life could not be saved.

The medical services gave first aid and took him to the hospital, but he died at the age of 53.

“… Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday, cries with great sadness and pain, begging the Almighty to cover the deceased with his immense mercy and enter him into his vast gardens”, the account mentions of the Al ahly, a team that he also led.

Adham El-Selhadar was a professional player in Egypt during the 1990s. In his record there is a Premier League and an Egyptian Cup.