Dorados vs Tepatitlán LIVE. Quarters Expansion League MX 2021

Culiacan, Sinaloa / 04.12.2021 19:07:01





The Expansion League MX is reaching a climax where only 4 clubs will remain in the fight for the title and the afternoon-night of this Saturday defines a series that so far is being very even, because Dorados de Sinaloa receives Tepatitlán with the firm intention of sealing your go to Semis.

There is no going back for these two teams and now the most important game of the season is played, at the moment, because both they will look for goals from the first moment for increase the lead or even the series and stay alive.

Dorados won half a week visiting for 0-1, with a goal solo of Jonathan Enrique Mina to the minute 75, so with this result, in addition to being the general leader, Tepatitlán will not have it easy at all.

Tepatitlán entered What 12th place in the Repechage and kicked out Pumas Morelos visiting, so Dorados cannot consider the series won, since even if they have a certain advantage, anything can happen in this League of the Liga de Expansión MX.

The meeting between Dorados vs Tepatitlán will begin at 19:00 hrs of this Saturday, December 4, party that you can watch live on mediotiempo.com, since here we will have all the live actions of the streaming.

Transmission of the Dorados vs Tepatitlán | Quarter finals