Donnarumma reveals “friendship” with Keylor and how they coexist with repeated external attacks

The Italian goalkeeper revealed how they have taken the constant attacks of external characters who want to create controversy with the competition between the two

Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke for the first time about her relationship with Keylor Navas in the dressing room of Paris Saint Germain and also in the training sessions that have them in full debate to define the owner of the Parisian team.

Keylor Navas trains with Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG. @PSG_inside

Both are world-class archers, the Costa Rican was in the top 10 of the best archers of 2021, while Gianluigi Donnarumma he left the Lev Yashin trophy in that same race for the award he gave a few days ago France Football.

Precisely, in the delivery of such award, in statements given to the prestigious French magazine, Gianluigi Donnarumma he spoke extensively of the “friendship” he has with Keylor Navas.

“There is not the slightest conflict. We are both friends and everything is going very well between us. Keylor and I are close, like the whole locker room. You know, we are both very calm and respectful,” said Donnarumma.

Although the most controversial statements have come from the environment of the same Italian goalkeeper, mainly Mino Raiola, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is also advised by the Agent of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 22-year-old says that these words have not penetrated his relationship with Keylor NavasEverything is part of a novel that they want to invent between the two, however, there is no corrosion between the two.

“It happens that people talk indiscriminately, they begin to imagine complicated situations. There is nothing that can be done about it. But that is by no means the reality “, concluded Donnarumma to France Football.