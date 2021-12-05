Do you drive Suzuki, Kia or Hyundai? Profeco alerts for failures

Due to possible problems in some of its vehicles, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has issued a Alert Fast regarding brand cars Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai In several models that we will specify for you to go to review with the manufacturers and rule out risks if you are the owner of any of these.

In particular it concerns the Suzuki Ignis 2021, Kia Forte 2017 and 2018 and Hyundai Tucson in its different models between 2016 and 2021, and the damages, according to the Profeco They would involve about 1 thousand 496 Suzuki cars, 1 thousand 577 from Kia and in the case of Hyundai the effects would reach up to about 42 thousand 212 units.

Quick alert for faults

According to the Attorney General’s Office, in the case of Suzuki Ignis 2021, a deficiency in the sealing of a breather pipe in the gasoline tank is the cause for concern, since there is a risk of fuel leakage in the charging process or when operating with the tank fully loaded.

For Kia cars, which corresponds to the Forte of the 2017 and 2018 models, Profeco announces the possible illumination of the warning lights on the instrument panel of the engine gauges, in addition to the fact that strange sounds that differ from those can be perceived. that normally emits during the operation of the car.

Finally, Hyundai vehicles have problems in the series from 2016 to 2021, which consist of an atypical feeling in the brake pedal and that sometimes the engine gauges or even the ABS light up on the instrument panel when driving. the car as usual.

In addition to these situations, they can occur in these models less frequently than in a component known as HECU (Hydraulic & Electronic Control Unit), a thermal event is manifested inside the engine compartment, therefore the alert to the consumers it keeps.

Although users face this considerable damage in the cars they purchased, automotive companies are already working on customer service where the Suzuki company has already announced that it will check the valve of the tank pipe to confirm if it is okay. sealed or otherwise the Gasoline tank it will need to be replaced.

Kia for its part offers free oil, filter and crankcase changes to its customers affected by the problem, and Hyundai finally, works on the in-depth analysis on the fuse kit to discover in the software the origin of these failures.

