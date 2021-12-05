Disclaimer: Alfonso Cuarón’s series for Apple TV + with Cate Blanchett

The new series of the Mexican director will be starred by Cate blanchett. The brand new winner (twice) of the Oscar and whom we will see next with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up, will also find this time her return to television after her debut in 2020 as Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America. The Australian is joined by the also Oscar winner in 1988, Kevin kline, in a role that was originally intended for another winner Gary Oldman.

The talent behind Disclaimer

Although we have already mentioned the stellar duo that will star in the television series, in addition to their distinguished direction, the production of Apple TV + seems to squander even more talent with the incorporation of a cinematographic pair of impact. The Mexican, winner of three Oscars, Emmanuel ‘The Goat’ Lubezki and the multi-award winner Bruno delbonnel, known to be a favorite of the Coen brothers, will be in charge of the cinematography of this project.

What is Disclaimer about?

Without further ado, the series tells the story of Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) a successful and respected television documentarian whose job was to expose the transgressions of the most respected institutions. The suspense and the plot take a real turn when a novel written by a widower (Kevin Kline) appears on her nightstand, fear and horror flood the protagonist as she realizes that she is a key character in the story and that uncovers a secret that until that day he thought was only his.

What novel is Disclaimer based on?

Disclaimer is the work premiered in 2015, by the BBC writer, screenwriter and documentary maker, Renée knight, who is also involved as a producer of the homonymous series. With Disclaimer, titled in Spanish Observed, the British writer gained international recognition by being distributed worldwide in more than 25 languages.

When is Disclaimer released?

Apple TV + has yet to make an official announcement regarding the series’ premiere. We know that right now Disclaimer is in production stage at Apple Studios, specifically in the process of writing their scripts.