Devin Haney retains against Joseph “Jojo” Diaz

The American Devin Haney retained his light belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC), after defeating his compatriot Joseph “Jojo” Díaz by unanimous decision in a fight played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The champion came out dominating and imposing his hand speed and his greater reach against a too passive Diaz.

Diaz reacted in the fourth round and from that moment began to connect strong hands. Haney slowed down Diaz’s pressure by responding to the counter, however his punches didn’t hurt Diaz.

Seeing himself behind in the scores and being technically inferior, Díaz looked for the knockout but found a Haney who showed his good movements and his fast hands on the counter.

In the last round Diaz went out in search of the knockout and left Haney touched at times, it seemed that he could turn the fight around, but Haney recovered quickly and ended up even dominating.

Haney won by unanimous decision 117-111, 117-111, 116-112.

With this victory Haney remains undefeated with a record of (27-0 with 15 KOs), while Díaaz (32-2-1 with 15 KOs).

Haney demonstrated the great boxing he has against a complicated opponent, however he again showed his little punch. With this victory Haney will seek to unify titles against the recent WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Cambosos.