DC Comics and Marvel Studios fight to hire Keanu Reeves »Hero Network

Neo, John Constantine, Kevin Lomax, John Wick, Johnny Silverhand and stop counting, are some of the most iconic roles of the popular Keanu Reeves, the boyfriend of the Internet and one of the most pleasant – and popular – in Hollywood. But do you know what is the only thing missing? Well, participate in some of the cinematic superhero universes of the moment, and apparently, Both DC Comics and Marvel Studios have their sights set on Keanu ReevesAs several sources confirm that both film studios are eager to add the popular actor to the cast of their new productions.

Nothing is certain yet, but everything seems to indicate that both studios would have made him an offer to play one of their famous superheroes in an unspecified project. Be that as it may, its cache is around 12 million dollars; So it won’t be cheap for any of the companies to hire one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, especially considering what Warner Brothers paid to bring him to the show. filming of Matrix 4, which will be released at the end of December this year.

What roles could Keanu Reeves play in the DC or Marvel cinematic universes?

Again, nothing is written, so let’s take this with a pinch of salt, but the Moon Knight, a lesser-known Marvel superhero, has been talked about for a long time. However, later the narrative changed to that could play the new Ghost Rider in a reboot of the franchise, which has been inactive since 2011 and which at the time starred the renowned Nicolas Cage.

On the DC Comics side, there is talk of Scott Free, aka Mister Miracle, so there are many options, and if the casting of the actor occurs, it is most likely that we will end up finding out quickly through leaks.

