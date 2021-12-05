David Faitelson defended Gignac for an angry claim to the FMF commissioner

André Pierre Gignac was criticized for claiming the referee in León’s match against Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ El_Hincha12)

The semifinal between León and Tigres He already gave what to talk about regarding the arbitration issue. The party marched 1 to 0 in favor of the locals and a goal from Diego Reyes in possible out of placer put the tie of the match. Likewise, one of those involved in another argument was André Pierre Gignac. David faitelson, journalist from ESPN, defended the French.

It all started in a clash of heads between Juan José Purata and Diego Reyes. Both centers went for the ball and in the attempt they had a collision. The shock protocol He went into action with the league doctor, in charge of evaluating the players. At that time, the protocol indicates that the players served have to go out on at least one move in the match.

TO André Pierre Gignac He did not think the decision was made, so he was furious with the doctor and match referee. The Bomboro faced César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos and scolded the league representative. Fans on social networks criticized the fact and argued that the feline striker should deserve a sanction, a situation that was not carried out.

The one who defended Gignac was David faitelson. The communicator wrote through his social networks: “Let’s leave Andre Pierre Gignac alone… If half of the soccer players in Mexico had their professionalism and class, Liga MX would be one of the best in the world ”.

André-Pierre Gignac was a point of controversy in Tigres’ match against León (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

In previous years a similar action was seen, in which Palazuelos received shouts from the French gunner and the whistler did not sanction or admonish the Tigres player. In this way, users on Twitter published the photograph in which they compared both moments of indiscipline.

As a curious fact, the referee whistled a game of Round of 16 between Uruguay and Portugal on the Russia World Cup 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo he angrily claimed a play and Ramos admonished him. For this reason, the controversy arose, since three years ago he did not hesitate to admonish Ronaldo and Gignac did not admonish him.

At the end of the ninety minutes, León took the victory after a header from Ángel Mena in minute 84 that left the ball in the back of the net. The controversy was generated between both squads after Mena’s goal. The footballers began an attempt to fight and push. The party referee expelled Osvaldo Rodríguez and Luis Quiñones who stayed on the bench. After the players left the field of play, the game continued.

León defeated Tigres 2-1 in the second leg of the Apertura 2021 tournament. (Photo: twitter / @clubleonfc)

Now the Emeralds they will have to wait for rival of the other semifinal between the Rojinegros del Atlas and the University Pumas. The advantage is 1 to 0 for Guadalajara and by position in the table they could advance with a tie on the global scoreboard. While the university students will need to win by a difference of two or more goals.

If those of the Pedregal access the final, the championship dispute that took place in the Guardians 2020, when Andrés Lillini took the ship of the felines. On the other hand, if the Foxes They could play a final and win the championship after 70 years. The last time the Jalisco lifted a title was in 1951.

The semi-final back between Atlas and Pumas will be played December 5th at 7:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium.

