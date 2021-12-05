Daughter of Paul Walker chose as her maid of honor Vin Diesel’s daughter – El Sol de Hermosillo

Undoubtedly, one of the losses that has most impacted the entertainment world, especially the fans of the film Fast and Furious, was the terrible death of the well-known actor Paul Walker, who lost his life on November 30 in a car crash.

It may interest you: Vin Diesel delivered Paul Walker’s daughter at the altar: Family comes first!

Every year he is remembered by his fans, but his family has also been in charge of keeping his memory alive, as they make his presence part of each meeting. On this occasion, the only daughter of the actor, Meadow married and during their special moment there were significant details that reminded the legend of “Fast and Furious.”

One of them was when the actor Vin Diesel, best friend and partner of the saga, delivered Walker’s daughter at the altar, as well as made public that Meadow had chosen as his maid of honor for his wedding his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, a fact that brought the actors even closer.

Since Paul’s death, full custody of his daughter remained in the hands of Vin Diese, who until a few months ago kept her as one of his family, which is why Meadow chose him as a companion to the altar and to his “sister” as a maid of honor.

In a picture of Sinclair, 13, with Paul’s 23-year-old daughter, on their wedding day, Vin Diesel celebrated the close union of this family and once again remembered his friend.

“Eight years have passed today… and not a day goes by without it not reflecting the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you already know that. The tragedies in life are always followed by the blessings of life if you stay. Open up and have faith, ”Diesel began. “Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me to prepare in the most beautiful way with your fraternal advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. “

It was in October when Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, on a beach in the Dominican Republic, after the couple got engaged just two months before the wedding.

In addition to this celebration, another year was commemorated since that tragic accident in 2013, where Paul Walker lost his life, so his daughter decided to remember him as always: “I love you and I miss you infinitely. Today and every day I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend, “he said.