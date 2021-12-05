Cuauhtémoc’s impressive goal that the Americanists long for

Cuauhtémoc White He is one of the greatest idols in the history of Club América. His talent and personality made him become a figure both in Coapa like in the Mexican teamThat is why today, with several years retired and dedicated to politics, many fans long for him.

Occasionally, White participates in matches of American legends and suddenly plays friendly matches in Morelos, just as he did this Saturday in the Centenario Stadium Sports Unit in the framework of the visit that the ambassador of Qatar in Mexico, Mohammed al kuwari, to the State.

This Saturday morning, Bravo White received Al Kuwuari, whom he invited to show him the state and the tourist wealth of the same within what they have called as “Morelos host of the world”, due to the personalities of different fields to which they have opened wide the doors of the entity.

In the middle of the meeting, Cuauhtémoc invited the ambassador to participate in a game that was played in the Centennial Unit and in which, White A goal was sent that was recorded on video to later set social networks on fire due to the quality of the definition, which captivated the fans, mainly the Americanists.

Cuau drove the ball through the left sector and as soon as he entered the area, he saw the goalkeeper in front of him to get a Vaseline out of the hat that rose to cover the goalkeeper and go down until he met the nets. Great goal of White that the Americanistas long for since many even compared their quality with that of the current establishment.