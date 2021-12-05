Cruz Azul, runner-up in category 20; loses to Santos Laguna

The Cement Machine could not keep the advantage it had taken in the first leg and fell in the TSM against Santos 3-0

MEXICO — Blue Cross won the runner-up in the U-20 category, losing against Saints, who captains the brother of Uriel antuna, Kevin, by 3-0 in the second leg, which gave an aggregate score of 4-2.

Blue Cross had the advantage in the first leg, winning 2-1, but the team of Saints He turned the score around in the first half of the second leg. Those led by Luis Orozco, fell in the Santos Modelo Territory.

Cruz Azul lost the final to Santos Laguna. Imago 7

The Celestial Machine was seeking redemption, after the senior team failed to qualify for the quarterfinals. Those led by Orozco had dominated the previous stages, beating Mazatlán FC and managing to keep zero against the Tigres as a whole.

In the final, in the first leg, they got a 2-1 lead, thanks to goals from Edgar gutierrez and Miguel Sesena, while de Santos scored David Molina.

In the second leg, the team in which Uriel Antuna’s brother Kevin is captain, was able to come back in the first 45 minutes. The 1-0 was scored by Salvador Mariscal and before half an hour, Joshua Mancha made it 2-0, which gave Santos the lead on the aggregate scoreboard.

For the second half, Blue Cross he was left with one less, due to the expulsion of his scorer, Edgar Gutiérrez and Santos took advantage of the advantage to increase their advantage on the scoreboard.

Jesús Ramírez, with a shot from outside the area, scored 3-0, which gave the team from Comarca Lagunera the definitive advantage.