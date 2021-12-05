Colombia once again loses the lead in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games medal

– Jennifer Rodríguez from Colombia celebrates by winning today in the women’s high jump in athletics at the Junior Pan American Games at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE / Carlos Ortega



On the tenth day of development of the 2021 edition of the Junior Pan American Games, the Colombian delegation lost the first place in the classification and descended to the second position of the general table of sports fair, exercising its location in Cali, Valle del Cauca.

At this time, Brazil and Colombia are in close competition to determine which delegation is the best in terms of general medals in continental jousts. There is one day left to define the final result and the Brazilian delegation climbed to the top with the largest number of silver metals in its record.

Colombians have managed to hang 140 medals in the Pan American Games, divided into 44 gold, 28 silver and 44 bronze.

The coffee-growing athletes have one day to face Brazil and keep the best statistical record, since the neighboring country has 150 total medals distributed in 53 gold, 43 silver and 54 bronze.

With a totally Latin American podium, this is the classification of the 2021 junior category Pan American medal:

Medal – Pan American Junior 2021, Saturday, December 4

The surprise on this occasion has been Mexico, which has harvested the largest number of medals with 160 metals distributed in 44 gold, 72 silver and 44 bronze. The Central American country totally displaced the United States, which is fourth with 105 medals conquered so far, of which 43 are gold.

These have been the competitions in which Colombia has won medals in 10 days of games:

Colombia practically swept cycling, a sport in which it added 14 golds, 5 silvers and 4 bronzes. After Brazil, Mexico and the United States, the Cuban delegation has 25 golds in fifth place. Argentina follows with 14 golds and Ecuador has 11 gold metals.

In wrestling, Colombian Nicoll Parrado was the protagonist in the final of 68 kilograms, with authority surpassed the Mexican, Sandra Escamilla, and stood up to the rostrum of the Miguel Calero Coliseum. Thus, the 45th gold for Colombia this Friday, December 3, was celebrated by the freestyle fighter, the only one of the day.

On the other hand, the athlete, Shary Julisa Vallecilla, was one of the highlights of the day when she won silver in the 200 meters on the Olympic Pascual Guerrero track.

Another silver medal for the local delegation was won by fencer Miguel Ángel Grajales in the individual foil category. Laura Chalarcá, in the 20,000 meters march; Valentina Barrios in the javelin throw; Laura Manuela Espinosa, in the 5,000 meters and Leidy Marcela Cuesta in the triple jump, managed to lift the Colombian delegation to get on the podium on Friday.

In road cycling, Germán Gómez finished the 139-kilometer route, and thanks to his efforts he won the bronze medal. On the other hand, artistic swimming, by female teams; Natalia Bernal in karate (-61 kg) and the fighters María Fernanda Ceballos (76 kg) and José Esteban González (65 kg), also placed on the podium.

Colombia could remain in the last two dates of the jousts in the first place and demonstrate the level necessary to reach the Pan-American Games in Santiago de Chile next year, which would leave the way ready to empower national talents thinking of qualifying for world competitions and the Olympic Games (JJOO) in Paris 2024.

