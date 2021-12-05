Coach dies for celebrating his team’s last minute goal: VIDEO

Hobby

A situation of commotion was lived in the Egyptian soccer of the Second Division. The technical director Adham El-Selhadar was the victim of his emotion and passed away after effusively celebrating a goal which gave his team the victory in compensation time.

Adham suffered a heart attack after celebrating El-Magd’s triumph over El-Zarqa. The goal – which they were looking for throughout the match – fell at minute 92, already in compensation time in charge of El-Magd, so that the festivities exploded among the players on the pitch, as well as on the substitute bench and coaching staff.

Letting see his passion for colors, El-Selhadar greatly celebrated the goal with which his team reached the seventh position with 14 points, however the celebrations turned into commotion when the strategist collapsed on the grass at the bench, to which they quickly came to help him.

Then they arrived the corresponding medical services to provide first aid and he was rushed to a hospital. However, as reported by the club “died before arriving”. Adham El-Selhadar died at the age of 53 from cardiac arrest.

“Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday, cries with great sadness and pain, begging the Almighty to cover the deceased with his immense mercy and enter him into his vast gardens,” wrote Al-Ahly on his Twitter account.

Adham El-Selhadar He was a professional player in the Egyptian league during the 1990s. Throughout his career, he added a Premier League title and an Egyptian Cup.

