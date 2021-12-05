Clues pointing to the multiverse in Spider-Man NWH

Will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home? This has been the question on the minds of thousands of people for months. While this information has not been confirmed, there are a number of clues that support this theory, as well as interviews with the actors, and even alleged leaks.

It all started when Jaime Foxx shared an image where he confirmed his participation in No way home. This was long before the name of this tape, or any information about it, was even revealed. After the success that was Into the Spider-Verse, The idea of ​​seeing a live action version of this concept excited fans, to the extent that they began to analyze even the smallest detail related to this project.

-It all started in May of last year, when Christopher Miller, one of those responsible for Into the Spider-Verse, mentioned that intends to reunite Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the sequel to this film. Although at the moment this has not been confirmed, the seeds of this rumor were planted here.

-In October 2020, after Jaime Foxx’s information was released, reports began to emerge from sources close to Sony, which ensured that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were already in talks to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which did not have a name at the time.

-After a couple of months in silence, in February 2021, Tom Holland assured that neither of these two actors will appear in No Way Home.

-However, that same month, Holland pointed out that the script of the tape that was given to him was not the complete one, so this gave the fans hope. Along with this, the COVID-19 situation prevented the entire film crew from being together, so the Maguire and Garfield sections could be filmed in another era.

-What follows are a couple of months where Andrew Garfield was questioned about his possible appearance in No way home. However, the actor repeatedly denied these rumors. Even Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, pointed out that she doesn’t have a role in the film either.

-In the same way, in the middle of the year a photo began to circulate, which seems to be false, where we can see Garfield in a construction area with bars, something that seems very similar to what was seen in the most recent trailer of No way home. Nevertheless, the same actor pointed out that this supposed leak is the result of photoshop.

-After confirming the appearance of Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin with the first official trailer for the film, William Dafoe was questioned about the appearance of the other two Spider-Man. Although the actor did not confirm this information, he did not deny it either, pointing out that you have to wait for the movie to come out.

-Now, last month the second trailer of No way home, which unleashed even more clues. The first of these was that in the advance of Brazil we can see the Lizard being hit by something invisible, which indicates that Marvel edited this section and, surely, removed some traces of some of the other two Spider-Man.

-To make matters worse, once the trailer catches up with Tom Holland’s reaction, You can clearly hear how the actor is surprised at the absence of someone or something in the Lizard section, which speaks to more than just coincidence.

-At the end of last month a promotional of No way home, where You can clearly see part of the suit Tobey Maguire wore in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

-Recently, Kristen Dunst was questioned about her possible appearance in No way home and once again nothing concrete was provided, but the actress made it clear that she would love to return to this role.

-Finally, Tom Holland has mentioned that No way home It will be the most ambitious solo hero movie ever, statements that could well make sense when related to previous statements of the actor, where he mentions that this film pays an honor to the three generations of Spider-Man

Although at the moment there is no clear answer to this question. We will only have to wait until next December 15 to have a clear answer. In related topics, here we tell you about the villains of this film. Similarly, No way home it is already a success in pre-sales.