Chris Hemsworth, Marvel’s “Thor”, causes astonishment among his fans with a photo of his first job: “She looked like a girl”

There is no doubt that one of the most muscular and attractive actors in Hollywood is Chris Hemsworth. The artist, recognized for being the interpreter of “Thor” from the Marvel Universe, is a lover of exercise routines to stay in shape, but he did not always look as good as he does now.

At 38 years old, the Australian can boast of biceps, a six pack and an almost superhuman strength with which he is capable of moving a huge tire, as he did a year ago to surprise his more than 50 million followers on Instagram .

In addition to his good physical condition, he also enjoys the talent and prestige that he has earned through each of his roles in film and television. He is currently filming “Extraction 2” after the first movie was Netflix’s most-watched original production.

This is what “Thor” was like before he was famous

With an artistic career of almost two decades, the actor is not afraid to show what his first steps in the world of acting were like and in one of his latest publications he shared an image of his first leading role when he was just 19 years old.

In the photo he posted on his Instagram account, you can see the Thor interpreter with a much slimmer appearance than his current one. Chris played King Arthur in the low-budget medieval series Guinevere Jones, which was released in 2002, according to the Daily Mail.

“When I first put on this beautiful wig, I knew one of two things would happen: I would be forced to grow my hair out and dye it red due to the huge crowd and fans or I would never work again. Neither was true. Life is fun that way, ”he reflected on his beginnings.

In another video of the production released on YouTube, the delicate and fragile appearance that the actor had at that time can be further detailed. Chris appears dressed with a tunic, pants and the crown of his character.

Followers compare him to a girl

The photograph moved his fans, who left more than a million “likes” and two thousand comments, showing their amazement at the tender appearance that the “God of thunder” had at that time.

While some showed their admiration for how far he has come, others were amazed by his physique and even mistaken him for a woman: “OMG, you look like a girl”, “Mrs. Hemsworth”, were some of the messages they left at the foot of the publication.