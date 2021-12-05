Checo Pérez regrets abandonment and exempts Leclerc from guilt

Checo Pérez was left out of the Saudi Arabian GP for a blow against Ferrari

The Mexican pilot Checo Pérez did not hide his frustration at the abandonment he suffered in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as this caused Mercedes will extend the advantage in the world championship of constructors.

Checo Pérez He asserted that “more than ever we needed the points”, since this Sunday “Mercedes has been very strong”.

Checo Pérez after being hit by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Getty

Mercedes arrived with 546.5 points and a five-point lead over the team Red Bull, but they could only add the points of Max verstappen, who finished in second place, while Mercedes he made 26 with Hamilton and 15 more with Bottas, 41 units in total; Mercedes he finished Sunday with 587.5 points and Red Bull finished with 559.5 points.

Checo Pérez He spoke about his retirement from the race, when on lap 15 and on the restart he had contact with Charles Leclerc. The Mexican blamed the pilot of Ferrari when mentioning that the Monegasque had no space.

“Unfortunately it happened to us. It was a complicated track and I think that with the red flag strategy we lost positions and had already passed Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. I had in front of Valtteri Bottas and there Charles had no more space with the three cars, “he explained.

“Charles didn’t have much to go to. It’s a shame what happened, ”declared the Guadalajara man.

The last date will be in seven days in Abu Dhabi, in the circuit of Yas Marina, where since 2014 Mercedes He has won almost every competition (they only lost 2020 against Max Verstappen’s Red Bull).

The F1 will decide the drivers ‘and constructors’ crowns until that last round of the season, with Verstppen and Lewis Hamilton, winner in Jeddah, tied on points. Teammates, Checo Pérez and Valtteri Bottas they will play a critical role in the aspirations of potential champions.