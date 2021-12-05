Checo Pérez could have a key role in the race

The Red Bull boss assured that Checo’s position could be key, since the Jeddah street circuit does not lend itself to many passes

The head of Red bull, Christian horner, he assured that Checo Pérez can be an important piece for the race on Sunday Grand Prix of Arabia, this before the fight that the Austrian team maintains in the constructors ‘world championship and for the drivers’ championship that it leads Max verstappen.

The Red Bull boss spoke about Checo Pérez ahead of the Saudi Grand Prix. Getty Images

Christian horner added that the position of Czech It can be key, since the street circuit of Jeddah does not lend itself to many passes.

“The position on the grid on any street circuit is crucial and it will be very difficult to overtake here, so it will all be a matter of strategy and Czech it could play an important role in the race, “said Horner.

In the same vein, Horner regretted the shock he experienced Max vertappen in qualifying, as he was setting the best times of the weekend before the incident.

“It seemed like the turn of the year up to that point. It’s a big shame as it was a powerful lap and he was pulling something very special out of the bag. Max will be frustrated, I’m sure he knows what a good lap it has been, but now he just has to leave it behind, “he declared.

“He’s still P3 on the grid and he just needs to get off to a good start as anything could happen in this race. Unfortunately, now we are with the foot back, so we will recover the car and we hope that the damage is not so serious, “he concluded.