Carlos Salcedo says goodbye to Tigres UANL with a controversial message

Carlos Salcedo surprised the fans of Tigres UANL by sealing his departure with a shocking message through his Twitter profile.

December 05, 2021 · 17:13 hs

After the elimination of Tigres UANL in the semifinal of the 2021 Apertura Tournament at the hands of Club León, Carlos Salcedo ended up sending a forceful message through his Twitter profile in which he hinted at his departure from the feline entity.

The Titan He started in the defeat at the León Stadium by 2-1, a result that ended up placing them out of the competition despite equalizing on the global scoreboard due to the new rule that gives priority to the best positioned team in the Regular Phase of the championship .

Faced with this situation, the message from the 28-year-old Mexican defender took Tigres fans by surprise by marking a possible exit from the institution after the elimination was consummated.

“Thank you for so many fans #Tigre since my arrival …”, wrote the former Fiorentina player through his personal Twitter profile in which he hints at a possible departure from the university entity after three seasons with the feline shirt.

In recent weeks, the rumor that Salcedo had received offers from Europe to move into the next transfer market and began to take shape with this enigmatic message.

At the moment it is unknown what will be the final destination of the Aztec star who is also in the search of re-entering the calls of the Mexico National Team after being vetoed.