Carlos Reinoso and the dart he threw at Sebastián Córdova

America and Guadalajara They are waiting to be able to finalize the exchange of players negotiated in the figures of the footballers Sebastian Cordova and Uriel antuna; However, this has not been closed to a great extent due to the different positions that the players have taken on the current operation.

On the one hand, Uriel Antuna has refused to accept the salary proposal and the conditions that Eagles They have presented him, a situation that has even led to the criticism of him through the hashtag #AntunaNoFirmes has increased from the trench of the fans blue cream.

On the other side, things have been completely opposite because Sebastián Córdova was extremely accessible with the directive of the Flock and immediately accepted all the conditions, which made clear his desire to leave Coapa. This did not go unnoticed by who is considered the greatest historical reference of Americanism: Carlos Reinoso.

The Chilean published on his account Twitter a message related to Córdova’s position, which he finds difficult to believe, but which at the same time criticizes by pointing out that “I hear a thousand things about the Córdova boy. I can’t believe they want to leave America, and if so, it’s very bad, the largest in Latin America, you can’t believe it “.

With this, the Teacher joined other voices, such as Antonio Carlos Santos, in the sense of disapproving the exchange of players between the two antagonistic institutions of Mexican soccer, and although he repeatedly defended Córdova’s quality, he has made clear his opinion regarding the desire from Sebastian for leaving him.