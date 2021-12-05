Carlos Albert retires from the media

A newsflash that has transpired through the Universal, ensures that the former soccer player and communicator, Carlos Albert, will end his career in the media this Friday.

Apparently the communicator will leave aside the world of communication media in the sports field where it has been handled since the 70s. The frontal and critical style of Carlos Albert He was one of the best in the world of Mexican sports, especially in soccer, but rumors are ringing that there were already several important events where he was being denied access to accreditations.

Carlos Albert currently works in La Octava Sports and also occasionally in Reacción en Cadena de MVS Televisión.

Read more: Javier Sahagún journalist and former commentator on Televisa Deportes dies

In one of the moments that people in the world of sports cannot forget, it was on that occasion that Carlos Albert interviewed Ricardo Antonio La Volpe in CNI Channel 40, where the former Argentine strategist could not bear the questions of the communicator and decided better to get up and leave the dialogue table.

The history of Carlos Albert in the world of the media occurred in 1978, as he indicates in his official Twitter account. At that time, several retired soccer players made the decision to join some television and radio channels to analyze Liga MX matches.

During his time in the media, Carlos Albert worked alongside men like José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson in Aztec TV.

He also works at CNI Canal 40, ESPN, he was a columnist in several newspapers, one of them El Universal. I am also part of Grupo Radio Centro in different stations, as a party analyst and panelist.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Renae Cuéllar assures that in Tijuana they have grown as a team and their strength is internal competition

With so much travel by the Mexican media in the world of sports, Carlos Albert puts an end to his career this Friday.