Cardi B launches sportswear collection with Reebok

Cardi B has launched in collaboration with Rebook a new sportswear collection called “Summertime Fine”, which was launched alongside a new model of sneakers called Club C Cardi.

Both the collection and the sneakers, that are on sale in Mexico since last April 23, They are inspired by the aesthetics of the 90s. The designs refer to the style of the brand at that time, and also take inspiration from “the summers that Cardi B spent with her friends on the Coney Island promenade”, in the 90s.

“I am very proud to announce my first clothing line with Reebok.”said the singer about the debut of the collection. “This collection provides each woman with the pieces they need to feel sexy and safe; tight-waisted leggings and contour-enhancing silhouettes make any body look amazing. “

As a result of the effort between Cardi B and Reebok, the design and materials of the pieces were carefully selected from the beginning of the process. According to the brand, Cardi tried on each garment in the collection herself, in order to see that nothing reached the final stage without her full approval.

