Cardi B has the voice of Camilo Sesto for this project

There are times when music gives unusual moments. This week it was revealed that the rapper Cardi B will join his voice with that of the Alicante singer Camilo Sesto, on the film’s soundtrack ‘Bruised’, the first of the director Halle Berry.

The New York rapper, who has shown on several occasions that He is a fan of the Spanish tonadillero, a couple of years ago it went up some Instagram stories of her singing ‘Algo de me’. The author of ‘WAP‘has Dominican descent and You’ve probably grown up listening to Camilo’s music at home.

This time, Cardi B has brought her admiration for Camilo’s music to her own work and has sampled ‘Something from me’ on his new single. ‘Bet I’ is your contribution to the ‘Bruised’ soundtrack, Halle Berry’s first film as a director.

The rapper used the melody of ‘Algo de mi’, but without neglecting the mythical verses that characterize him so much. «I started at the striptease pole and I don’t regret it, they will use your past against you only if you let yourself be», are some of the phrases contained in ‘Bet It ‘.

But This is not the first time that a rapper has joined his voice to some mythical singer. ‘Bet It’ adds to the tradition in hip-hop of sample to Camilo Sesto. A tradition that comes from afar, because In 2000, Jay-Z used ‘Water from Two Rivers’ in ‘Where Have You Been’.

This is ‘Bruised’, the film in which Cardi B has participated

‘Bruised’ is the title of the first film directed by the interpreter of Cat Woman, Halle Berry. The film se is currently showing in some theaters and will soon be released on Netflix.

In the movie, starring Berry herself, the life of a fighter of the style called MMA is argued going through the worst moment of his sports career and faces the return of his son, whom he abandoned as a baby.