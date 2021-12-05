Last June, Cardi B First Revealed The News Of Her Second Pregnancy While Performing With Her Husband, Offset, And Migos At The BET Awards.

Cardi appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with a transparent panel on the abdomen to show your baby bump. This weekend, the artist became a mother for the second time.

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcome their second child

The rapper and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together on Saturday, September 4, as Cardi shared on Instagram this Monday – September 6 -.

The interpreter of ‘WAP’ shared the exciting news along with a photo of herself in her hospital bed with her new son in her arms. Next to her was Offset. “9/4/21,” he wrote in the description of the sweet family photo.

For his part, Offset shared a photo on his Instagram account in which Cardi is seen in her hospital bed and the rapper in a separate bed with her baby in her arms. “Chapter 5”he wrote in the description.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the couple noted that they are very happy to finally meet their son. “His family and friends already love him very much and we are eager to introduce him to his other siblings.”, reads the statement.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to Kulture, a 3-year-old girl. On the other hand, Offset is also the father of his daughter Kalea, 6, and his children Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11.

Cardi B and the story of her second pregnancy

In July, the singer shared during an appearance on Stationhead how she told her husband Offset about her pregnancy and rapper Migos’ reaction.

Cardi mentioned that she started showing pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Shortly after she said to Offset: “I think I’m pregnant, bro!”

She later confirmed her pregnancy with a test and she and her husband started laughing. “We started laughing like, ‘Wow, we have a lot to do'”Cardi recalled.