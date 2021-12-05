Camila Cabello’s words of gratitude

Amid the gratitude, Camila Cabello stressed that the support that her fans have given her throughout her career and, especially, at this stage has been fundamental. “Although I have not met many of you, you they show me love, kindness, I support and send them all back! “he told them.

“After all, we are alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing and magical world and I really believe that we are all interconnected and that we are never really alone.” He noted that he is grateful for the presence of his family, his friends, his plants and animals in his life. “Sending you lots of love and gratitude today“, he specified.

The emotional words come a few days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced, also on social networks, the breakdown of their romantic relationship after two years of being together.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love as humans remains stronger than ever,” they stated in the statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends,” was the message that both she and Shawn Mendes sent through digital platforms. The couple began their romance in 2019.