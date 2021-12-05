Camila Cabello showed off her figure in a bikini

Camila Cabello she is no longer afraid to show her curves despite heaters who usually comment on your social media posts, which is why you recently got away with Shawn mendes to the beaches of Miami, Florida, where she showed off her curvy silhouette.

A few months ago, Cabello shared a video on TikTok in which she mentioned, “I am thankful for having this body that allows me to do everything I do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, and stretch marks and fat. And that is ours ”.

Then in an interview that Camila gave to the British morning show ‘Lorraine’, hosted by Lorraine kelly He mentioned, “I think social media can be a good thing,” and he recalled that video, “For me, to post that video about my body and say, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and sometimes I gain weight and that’s normal,’ it felt really liberating ”.

In the photos of her visit to the beach, in which she looked very romantic with Shawn Mendes, it can be seen that Cabello is very comfortable with her body. Check out the photos in the video above.

