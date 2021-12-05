Camila Cabello enjoys the music of Jenni Rivera

On this occasion he uploaded a simple video that he accompanied with this message:

“When you make a great joke and your friends don’t laughIn the background, Jenni Rivera’s song, “Mentada Contestada”, dedicates this verse to those funny little friends:

“This is a verse for your grandmother

and those who carry your blood,

holding hands,

chingu * n all to their mother. “

when you make a great joke and your friends don’t laugh

Camila Cabello comes from spending a few days in her beloved Mexico, where she was to celebrate her father’s birthday. She herself echoed her journey on Instagram.

“A week in my beautiful Mexico to celebrate my dad’s birthday. Oaxaca, I fell in love with you“She also took the opportunity to show her improvised costume to wear on Halloween while celebrating the Day of the Dead. However, what her fans wanted to see the most was the company of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes on that trip.

It should be noted that recently Camila Cabello was in the eye of the hurricane because she was strongly criticized for her physical appearance. The American made it clear that the least she cares about is what they will say and the comments that only seek to harm.

A few months ago, Cabello shared a video on TikTok in which she mentioned, “I am thankful for having this body that allows me to do everything I do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, and stretch marks and fat. And that’s ours”.