Britney Spears reveals that she was “forced” into therapy against her will: “10 hours a day, 7 days a week”

During the 13 years that he lived under the tutelage of his father, Britney Spears had to deal with unpleasant situations. He has now revealed that one of them was undergoing years of therapy “against their will”.

The singer has joked in an Instagram post about these therapy sessions and he has remembered in parody form how they happened. In this video, the singer pretended to be her therapist and patient at the same time to show her fans the hard times she had to go through.

Britney Spears parodies her therapy sessions

“All the therapy I have had to do against my will … I am forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to promote my success,” she wrote in the post. “It was a joy … not really, 10 hours a day, 7 days a week, I will not lie … In this beautiful nation it would be fair for me to dedicate my life to the parodies of the wonderful therapist. I really thank you dear hearts for your efforts, “the singer assured.

In this video, Britney goes straight to the camera and says, “Hi, as your therapist today, I’m here to ask you a couple of questions. I’m not here to bother you, I just want you to be completely relaxed. You just chill, I get the job done. I’m here to help you, key number one, so relax. Relax completely, lie down, “he would say before assuring his client,” everything will be fine. ”

However, the singer, acting as her psychologist, pointed out that “the psychosis of what is happening in your head is also in mine, so we only need to clear these blocks.” “I need to do my job for you, to help you succeed“, he said, before showing the American artist again, lying on a sofa with other clothes.

The Effects of Guardianship and Therapy

The guardianship of the interpreter of Toxic ended this past November, after 13 years in the shadow of his father Jamie spears. During the trial, Britney spoke of this as a absolutely “demoralizing” experience and assured that he had come to “traumatize” her throughout this process.

At this hearing, the singer also spoke openly about the bad experiences with therapy that he has had to endure during these years. He claimed that he had to forcibly see his therapist at least three times a week, something that she herself admitted that it cost too much, according to Variety magazine. Furthermore, Spears also revealed that one of her previous therapists was “very abusive” with her.

Now, Britney Spears enjoys absolute freedom again and is spending a vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, with whom he just celebrated his 40th birthday. Both have traveled to Cabo, in Mexico, where they enjoy a few days off after the singer’s birthday, celebrated last Thursday, December 2.