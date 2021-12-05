Black Clover anime to reveal new details for movie this month – Kudasai

During the first hours of this Sunday, the contents and programs corresponding to some panels of the great event were announced Jump Festa 2022. While there will be several announcements for the launch of merchandise for series such as Haikyu !!, Sakamoto days, Undead Unluck and MASHLE, new details will also be revealed for animation projects of major franchises such as bleach, SPY x FAMILY and Chainsaw man. However, today it was announced that during the panel corresponding to the manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, Black clover, will be released new details for his next film, which was announced last March.

The launch of a new product line for the franchise will also be announced.

Tabata began publishing the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in February 2015, while the publisher published compilation volume number 30 on October 4, and will publish the thirty-first on January 4, 2022 in Japan.

The play inspired a 170-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Pierrot, under the direction of Tatsuya Yoshihara and Ayataka tanemura and scripts written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and Hatsuo Nara, released in October 2017.

Black Clover Synopsis

Asta and Yuno were abandoned and cJoined together as children, they got to know the “Wizard King,” a title bestowed upon the strongest wizard in the kingdom, and promised to compete with each other to see who might become the next Wizard King. However, as they grew older the vast difference between them became apparent. While Yuno is capable of wielding magic with amazing power and control, Asta cannot use magic at all, and desperately tries to awaken his powers by training physically.

When they turn 15, Yuno receives a spectacular Grimoire with a four-leaf clover, while Asta receives nothing. However, Yuno is attacked by a person named Lebuty, whose main objective is to get hold of its Grimoire. Although hopeless and on the brink of defeat, Asta finds the strength to survive upon hearing Yuno’s voice, and unleashing his inner emotions receives a Grimoire of a five-leaf clover, a “Black Clover” that grants him enough power to overcome the threat. Now they both have a chance to become the Wizard King!

Source: WSJ_manga

© 田 畠 裕 基 ／ 集 英 社 ・ テ レ ビ 東京 ・ ブ ラ ッ ク ク ロ ー バ ー 製作 委員会