Billie Eilish wins Variety award for best song

Debuting a makeover, Billie Eilish dazzled on the red carpet at the “Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch 2021” awards, in addition to winning the “Movie Song of the Year” award. Sporting her new brown hair that surprised her fans in recent days, the “Bad Guy” singer wore a burgundy outfit.

The award corresponds to the song: “No Time to Die” which Eilish wrote together with her brother Finneas who is also her music producer. The song was composed for the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” the last starring Daniel Craig. In a recent interview with Variety, Eilish spoke about the song that came out 20 months before the James Bond movie due to the 2020 pandemic not allowing the movie to be released.

Global phenomenon Billie Eilish wins another award

Billie told Variety that when composing the song, she and her brother let the melody flow. In the same way, the singer shared that they tried to focus on the song being closely related to the film. Eilish said she was nervous because she had never done anything like it and it was a great opportunity to write a song for James Bond.

The American singer revealed that she was worried “No Time To Die” wasn’t good enough. However, she considers that she and Finneas managed to create a song that is soft and at the same time melancholic, with strong and powerful contrasts of sounds.